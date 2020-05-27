Wait, Are Zack Snyder’s Justice League And The Fabled Snyder Cut Really The Same Thing?

I said at the outset that I never really thought the Snyder Cut would happen, but I was always curious. Few have argued that the version of Justice League we got was mostly the work of Joss Whedon, and thus seeing another director's take on the material was quite exciting from an academic point of view. How would another filmmaker, given the same setup and the same actors in the same roles, picking up from the same events following Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, make a different movie? How could the scenes actually filmed by Zack Snyder the first time around potentially be given an entirely different context by being surrounded by other scenes we never saw? Being able to compare and contrast the two movies is the sort of scenario that we've never had before, and likely will never get again.