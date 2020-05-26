James Gunn’s Favorite Superhero Movie Might Surprise You

Superhero movies definitely aren’t hard to find in this day and age and, with so many having been released over the last several decades, it can be tough for some to choose their favorites. From Marvel and DC Comics-based features to projects adapted from niche properties like Hellboy and Kick-Ass, there are so many to consider. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is certainly aware of just how many flicks are out there, yet he’s managed to find his favorite. And it might not be what you’re expecting.