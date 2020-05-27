Watch Cats Star Jason Derulo Turn Into Spider-Man

Leave a Comment
Since a lot of people are staying in their homes right now to help flatten the curve of the current health crisis, that naturally means that it’s important to find ways to keep one’s mind occupied in order to maintain sanity. For well-endowed Cats star Jason Derulo, he recently decided to spend some time putting together a mini-Spider-Man origin story within his home's walls.
Check out the man who played Rum Tum Tigger on the big screen last year suddenly obtaining the ability to do whatever a spider can below:
Taking part in the “Wipe It Down” challenge, here we have Jason Derulo cleaning off a full body mirror when he’s suddenly bitten by a dropping spider (that’s a nice use of footage from 2002’s Spider-Man). Within seconds, Derulo finds himself wearing a Spider-Man costume and spinning webs just like the ol’ Wall-Crawler. After a quick celebratory dance, the singer hightails it out of the room with one of Spidey’s patented web pulls.
I gotta say, for a Tik Tok video, this has some pretty good production value, and now I’m curious how Jason Derulo would do playing an adult Miles Morales in a live-action movie. And hey, while we’ve seen many iterations of cinematic Spider-Man costumes over nearly two decades, the one that kicked off the lineup, the Tobey Maguire-worn suit, remains a classic.
Although Jason Derulo played himself in an episode of Empire in 2015, he played his first fictional character on an episode of fellow Fox series Lethal Weapon the following year. Last year’s Cats, however, marked Derulo’s biggest acting gig yet, as he appeared alongside folks like James Corden, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and many more.
Alas, as so many of you know all too well, Cats was a critical and commercial bomb, ranking at 21% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes and making only $73 million worldwide. So that wasn’t the greatest platform for Jason Derulo to give his film start, but he’s keeping that proverbial train going with Spinning Gold, which will explore the life of record producer Neil Bogart.
As for Spider-Man, the superhero has been keeping a big screen presence in recent years through both the live-action and animated realms. Tom Holland has held the webbed mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016, and 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse chronicled Miles Morales’ origin story, where he learned how to be a superhero from an alternate universe Peter Parker and various other Spider-heroes.
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will return when his third MCU-set solo movie swings into theaters on November 5, 2021, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to come out on October 7, 2022. Keep track of what movies are set to arrive later this year with our 2020 release schedule.