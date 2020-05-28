Bird Box 2: 5 Major Questions We Have If Bird Box Gets A Netflix Sequel

Fan discussions of a Bird Box sequel happened soon after it premiered on Netflix. At this time, Bird Box author Josh Malerman had only written one book in this world, so Neflix didn’t really have a blueprint for future films. However, soon after the movie premiered, Malerman confirmed plans to write a Bird Box book sequel called Malorie.

The publication of Malorie could make a potential Bird Box sequel more of a possibility, which brings us to our first question for a potential Bird Box sequel...