Wait, X-Men: Apocalypse’s Post-Credits Scene Was Actually Setting Up Channing Tatum’s Gambit?

While the future of the X-Men franchise on the big screen is something we know little about, the transition of the film rights back to Marvel has meant that the Fox franchise that has been going sine 2000 is at an end, or will be once New Mutants finally comes out. This means that, despite the popularity of the idea among fans, the on again, off again Gambit movie project starring Channing Tatum won't be happening, at least not as it was initially planned. This is unfortunate for a number of reasons, but one of them is the fact that the movie was apparently supposed to tie up a lose end from an X-Men movie from four years ago.