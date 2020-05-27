Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Was Originally Set To Release This Month, But James Gunn Finds Silver Lining In The Delay

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, with every single installment in Phase Three being a critical and box office success. Fans are eager to see Phase Four kick off, although there have been a few bumps along the way. Black Widow was delayed until November, although James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally set to open the next slate of movies. The highly anticipated threequel was going to arrive in theaters this month, although Gunn has found some silver lining in the movie's lengthy delay.