After Calls For The Snyder Cut And Ayer Cut, Fantastic Four’s Director Gets Blunt About A Possible Re-Release

It's been a wild week in the film world, specifically the superhero genre. Because after years of fan campaigns and crowdfunding, the Snyder Cut of Justice League will finally become a reality on HBO Max. It's an unprecedented series of events, and one that has galvanized some fans with the ability to actually make change within the industry. Calls have also begun for the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, as well as the Trank Cut of 2015's ill-fated Fantastic Four movie. But it looks like filmmaker Josh Trank isn't co-signing the calls for an alternate cut of his infamous Fantastic Four.
Josh Trank's Fantastic Four had a ton of hype around it but unfortunately the movie failed to live up to expectations. Despite a strong cast, the movie was a critical and box office disaster when it hit theaters back in 2015. Trank has been open about his dissatisfaction with the movie over the years, often mocking it on social media. Now that trend has continued, as you can see in the blunt response to one fan calling for Fantastic Four to be re-released. Check it out below.
Well, that was honest. It looks like Josh Trank has no interest in returning to Fantastic Four and completing a director's cut of the blockbuster. He appears to have put his superhero movie behind him, instead working on other projects like Tom Hardy's Capone. Still, the Snyder Cut's confirmation made it seem like just about anything was possible.
Josh Trank shared his honest response to calls for Fantastic Four's Trank Cut over on Twitter. He regularly uses the social media platform to directly communicate with the public, often with self-deprecating jabs at his infamous superhero flick. The movie has been criticized for being so tonally different between its two acts, seemingly due to a change of writers.
The response to Fantastic Four was swift and unanimous, as the movie was panned for its lack of color, humor, and excitement. In fact, the movie is sitting at a dismal 9% on Rotten Tomatoes, and won a slew of Razzies. Josh Trank's blockbuster also failed to perform at the box office, with plans for a sequel quickly snuffed by 20th Century Fox.
Still, The Snyder Cut actually becoming a reality is a game-changer for the movie industry, as it the first time a project is being given this specific treatment. Warner Bros. made a deal with HBO Max, which will allow Zack Snyder to complete his vision for Justice League that was derailed once Joss Whedon signed on to complete the project.
Fans have already begun campaigning for the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, as David Ayer has been open about how studio interference changed his vision for the villain-centric DC blockbuster. And while some folks might also be focusing on Fantastic Four, Josh Trank isn't interested in getting the Snyder Cut treatment.
It should be interesting to see the future of the Fantastic Four, now that Disney control over the characters following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox. Moviegoers are hoping they'll finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with plenty of fan castings hoping that John Krasinki and Emily Blunt end up playing Reed Richards and Sue Storm. But there hasn't been any indication of if/when that might occur.
Josh Trank's Capone is currently available to watch on demand. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.