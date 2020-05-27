Alright, Alright, Alright, Here's How Matthew McConaughey Is Helping Essential Workers

Leave a Comment
While certain businesses, including movie theaters and theme parks, are starting to reopen in various parts of the country, we’re not out of the woods yet with this ongoing health crisis. And while a lot of people are staying indoors as much as possible to help flatten the curve, there are plenty of workers on the front lines dealing with the pandemic head on. Now actor Matthew McConaughey is chipping in to help out these essential workers. Alright, alright, alright!
Partnering with the Lincoln Motor Company, which he’s done many car commercials for, Matthew McConaughey is doing his part to help out numerous hospitals in Texas, as you’ll see in the below social Instagram post.
Wow, not only has Lincoln generously donated 110,000 masks to hospital workers in Texas, but Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, have been driving across the state to drop off these necessary items Given that large quantity, one can reasonably assume that the McConaugheys have had some help with distributing the masks, but obviously they’re doing noble work.
Wearing a mask has grown increasingly important over the last few months, with the face coverings helping to stave off the spread of disease. It remains to seen how much longer they’ll be a regular part of daily life, but they’ve become so commonplace that now it’s easy enough to get ahold of ones that have been jazzed up. For instance, Disney started selling Baby Yoda-themed masks at the beginning of the month (among other adorable offerings), and masks that resemble the one worn by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises have been selling like crazy.
This isn’t the first instance of Matthew McConaughey aiding a charitable cause. The A Time to Kill and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star also helped rescue pets in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, and he established the Just Keep Livin Foundation, which is “dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.”
As far as acting work goes, Matthew McConaughey’s most recent credits include The Dark Tower, White Boy Rick, Serenity and The Beach Bum. Earlier this year, he starred in The Gentlemen alongside Charlie Hunnam Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant, among others.
Matthew McConaughey also appeared on the One World: Together at Home event last month, which also included folks like John Legend, Kerry Washington and Jennifer Lopez. Looking to the future, the only project that McConaughey has lined up is Sing 2, where he’ll reprise Buster Moon, the koala who put together the singing competition to save his theater in the first movie.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on Matthew McConaughey’s career, but for now, browse through our 2020 release schedule to learn what movies are still set to hit theaters later this year.