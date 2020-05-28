Is Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Connected To Inception? Here’s What John David Washington Says

Christopher Nolan is an iconic director who is known for putting out his ambitious, acclaimed blockbusters in theaters. Nolan often plays with high concepts like time travel and dreams, with the latter theme being integral to his 2010 sci-fi hit Inception. The filmmaker will continue his tenure in theaters with the upcoming mysterious movie Tenet, starring the likes of John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. The movie's trailers revealed that characters will somehow be reversing time, leading some fans to wonder it it might also connect with Inception in some way. And now Washington has explained how much of a connection the two Nolan films have.