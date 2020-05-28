Wait, Was The New Mutants Originally Going To Have Major X-Men Cameos?

Years before superhero movies and cinematic universes were commonplace, the X-Men franchise was up and running. Starting with the 2000 original movie, the mutants were never far from theaters, including seven main installments as well as the Wolverine and Deadpool movies. While Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox seemingly put the property to bed, there's another movie still set to hit theaters this summer: Josh Boone's The New Mutants. The movie has been delayed countless times since its wrapped filming, and a new report indicates that the horror-inspired comic book movie was originally going to include major members of the X-Men.