Wait, Was The New Mutants Originally Going To Have Major X-Men Cameos?

Leave a Comment
Years before superhero movies and cinematic universes were commonplace, the X-Men franchise was up and running. Starting with the 2000 original movie, the mutants were never far from theaters, including seven main installments as well as the Wolverine and Deadpool movies. While Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox seemingly put the property to bed, there's another movie still set to hit theaters this summer: Josh Boone's The New Mutants. The movie has been delayed countless times since its wrapped filming, and a new report indicates that the horror-inspired comic book movie was originally going to include major members of the X-Men.
The New Mutants will introduce a new cast of young mutants, who are institutionalized for not being able to control their abilities. Some of them even have connection to the larger universe; Anya Taylor-Joy's Magik is actually Colossus' sister. And a new report indicates there was originally going to be some major X-Men cameos, before those plans were ultimately scrapped. Specifically for Professor X and Storm, played by James McAvoy and Alexandra Shipp.
This latest update comes to us from Twitter, reportedly coming from the newest issue of SFX Magazine. The publication revealed some new stills from The New Mutants, as well as some new information about the long-gestating comic book movie. Although the biggest revelation seems to be the original plans to include Professor X and Storm in a quick cameo.
The specifics of the planned cameo is unclear, but the idea of seeing the New Mutants alongside the X-Men is a concept that would have excited the many Marvel fans out there. Josh Boone's The New Mutants was reportedly set to be set within the same timeline as X-Men: Apocalypse, which would allow those characters to logically appear. But the movie was ultimately pushed back years in a series of unfortunate events, seemingly putting the kibosh on plans for that cameo appearance.
The New Mutants filmed back in 2017, shortly after the release of X-Men: Apocalypse a few years later. The cast of X-Men filmed a similar cameo in Deadpool 2, briefly appearing in the Mansion when Wade Wilson is complaining about never seeing any mutants besides Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead. It definitely would have been thrilling to see these young new characters crossover with the franchise? Perhaps the New Mutants will show up at Xavier's by the movie's end.
After being pushed back a number of times and 20th Century Fox being acquired by Disney, The New Mutants was finally going to hit theaters on April 3rd, without any of the planned reshoots. But theaters closed and prevented this from happening, once again delaying its released. But Disney has given the movie a new date for this August, allowing the final X-Men movie to top off the summer season.
The New Mutants is currently expected to arrive in theaters on August 28th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.