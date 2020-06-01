The Best Godzilla Enemies, Ranked By How Cool They Are

1. MechaGodzilla

MechaGodzilla wins as the coolest Godzilla enemy since there are 4 different versions of him, and each one is arguably better than the last. You have MechaGodzilla 1, which was created by alien apes (Yes). MechaGodzilla 2, which was created by a branch of the U.N. called G-Force. MechaGodzilla 3 (or Kiryu), was created by the Japanese Self-Defense Force and constructed using scraps from Mecha-King Ghidorah, and even sometimes went wild because Godzilla’s fighting spirit would get into it. And the fourth MechaGodzilla was made of nanometal and even became a city (No lie!) called MechaGodzilla City. This was in the recent anime.