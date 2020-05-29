Why Martin Scorsese And Leonard DiCaprio's Next Movie Is Going To Streaming

Last year’s The Irishman was a particular notable entry in director Martin Scorsese’s filmography, as not only did he use digital effects to de-age his main actors, but it was also the first of his cinematic endeavors to be sent straight to streaming, with Netflix releasing the crime film. Now Scorsese is headed back to the world of streaming, as Apple TV+ has picked up his latest collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon.