When Will Jurassic World 3 Resume Filming? Here’s What Sam Neill Said

At the moment, Jurassic World: Dominion is still seemingly scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. It’s a significant date for the franchise, because it lines up exactly with the original Jurassic Park’s release date in 1993. With this, it would be cool if they could stick with that. However, there are a lot of factors to consider, and it will depend not only on if Colin Trevorrow and co. can finish the film by that time but also on whether Universal Pictures needs to shift their release schedule around.