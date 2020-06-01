Jurassic World: Dominion Producer Explains Why The Franchise Will Continue After The Sequel Arrives

In the early days of the Jurassic Park mythos, the dinosaurs were mostly contained on the island. That’s always been the allure of the stories, being able to travel to a land before time began. But after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs are now among us and the lost world has come home. It looks like Frank Marshall and the Jurassic World filmmakers are leaning in to that concept, potentially making more stories based around what that might look like.