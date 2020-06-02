Looks Like Mission: Impossible 7 Has A Date To Begin Filming Again

Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the first major films to freeze production when it was days away from beginning filming in Italy just as that nation became the first in Europe to be hit hard by COVID-19. Since then, the rest of the world has been equally hard hit by the virus and nearly every other film production is also in shutdown. However, there's a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for the next Mission: Impossible as the film now has its eye on a September date to restart the production that never got underway.