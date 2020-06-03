Mission: Impossible 7's Simon Pegg Reveals How Filming Could Start Back Up

Simon Pegg has been an integral part of the Mission: Impossible franchise since Mission: Impossible 3, playing the character Benji Dunn. Back in March, shortly after the shut down, he shared how he felt about the situation-- sitting they'll get back to it when the timing is right and the important thing is that everyone is safe. But Pegg also noted they're all excited to get back into the swing of things and that it'll be fun when they do.