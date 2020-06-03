Someone Combined Tenet With Doctor Strange Into One Time-Manipulating Blockbuster

Leave a Comment
While there’s still a lot about Tenet being kept closely guarded, one thing that is abundantly clear about Christopher Nolan’s next movie is that it involves time manipulation (though it doesn’t delve all the way into time travel). From what we’ve seen, these effects are similar to what Doctor Strange has pulled off with the Time Stone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So naturally these two properties are ripe for being mashed together, right?
Okay, so that’s not actually going to happen on the big screen, but check out the below fan art mixing Tenet and Doctor Strange together into what would surely be a wild and timey-wimey blockbuster.
Courtesy of BossLogic, here we have John David Washington’s Tenet character (who still hasn’t been named yet) pointing his gun at an unseen party, only this time, he’s also channeling the same kind of power that Doctor Strange uses when the Time Stone is around his neck. Well, was, considering that Strange no longer has access to it following the events of Avengers: Endgame, but that’s beside the point.
While we still haven’t learned how time “inversion” (as it was called in the most recent trailer) works in Tenet, be it something sci-fi like the entering of dreams in Inception, or something more supernatural. That said, it doesn’t seem to have that same kind of magical/cosmic-y flair that the time manipulation in Doctor Strange has, but nevertheless, it’s fun to think about these two worlds coming together. In fact, feel free to go one step further and imagine John David Washington creating a time loop before going to bargain with his enemies.
So what do we know about Tenet? John David Washington’s character is a secret agent who’s been tasked with stopping World War III, which will involve something worse than nuclear annihilation and appears to be spearheaded by a Russian national, played by Kenneth Branagh, who can communicate with the future. Beyond that, we’re still in the dark on plot details, although Tenet certainly doesn’t look like it’s lacking in action, which includes an actual plane being blown up.
The Tenet cast also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, among others. The movie filmed across seven countries last year, and Pattinson learned he was cast as Batman during his first day of work on Tenet.
As for what’s going on with Doctor Strange in the cinematic realm, the Master of the Mystic Arts will return for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was pushed back to March 25, 2022. No new characters have been announced yet for the sequel, but Benedict Wong’s Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will all be involved in the story.
Tenet is still expected to hit theaters on July 17, but if it ends up being delayed like so many movies have been recently, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know. In the meantime, look through our 2020 release schedule to learn what other movies are supposed to arrive later in the year.