Someone Combined Tenet With Doctor Strange Into One Time-Manipulating Blockbuster

While we still haven’t learned how time “inversion” (as it was called in the most recent trailer) works in Tenet, be it something sci-fi like the entering of dreams in Inception, or something more supernatural. That said, it doesn’t seem to have that same kind of magical/cosmic-y flair that the time manipulation in Doctor Strange has, but nevertheless, it’s fun to think about these two worlds coming together. In fact, feel free to go one step further and imagine John David Washington creating a time loop before going to bargain with his enemies.