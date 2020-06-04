DC's Green Lantern Continues To Be Sought-After Role With Another Actor Campaigning For The Part

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is an ever growing place, with Warner Bros. producing a slew of exciting movies over the next few years. A number of projects have also been announced, although there's no indication of when they might become a reality. One of these DC blockbusters in development hell is Geoff Johns' Green Lantern Corps., which will bring the titular group of intergalactic heroes into the shared universe. This is a logical place for famous Green Lantern John Stewart to be adapted into live-action for the first time, and plenty of actors have voiced their interest in the role. Now there's one more, as Arrow alum Michael Jai White has expressed interest in becoming John Stewart.
Countless Green Lanterns have joined the Corps. on the comics, including a handful of humans. Aside from Hal Jordan, John Stewart is one of the most popular Lanterns, particularly due to the animated series Justice League Unlimited. A handful of actors have already campaigned for the role, and now Michel Jai White has joined the fight as well. He recently spoke to the possibility of playing Stewart, saying:
So, I was asked what character would I like to play from the Marvel or DC universe and that answer would have to be from the DC universe, a character called John Stewart because that's what everybody wants me to play. So, can't let down the fans.
There you have it. Michael Jai White has his ear to the ground regarding what his fans want, and it looks like the people are ready to see the actor/martial artist join the DC Extended Universe as Green Lantern John Stewart. Of course, there's no indication as to when/if the character will join the shared universe.
Michael Jai White's comment come from social media, originating from the actor's personal Instagram. It looks like he's willing and ready to get his own power ring, and bring John Stewart to the big screen for the very first time. White seems like a great choice for the role, especially given his work as a martial artist and an actor within the superhero genre. He played Ben Turner / Bronze Tiger over ten episodes of Arrow, and even voiced Doomsday in the animated Justice League series.
Of course, Michael Jai White isn't the only actor who is hoping to eventually play the DCEU's John Stewart in Green Lantern Corps.. Fast and Furious actor Tyrese Gibson has been the most vocal about his interest, as he's been campaigning to play the Green Lantern for years now. He's another qualified choice, given the over the top action he's participated in throughout the Fast franchise. Frequent Tyler Perry collaborator Lance Gross has also thrown his name into the running, so it looks like White will have some stiff competition of Warner Bros. ever moved forward with casting.
DC fans have been eagerly waiting for the Green Lanterns to play a major role in the DC Extended Universe. The only glimpse we've gotten of the iconic space police force was during the Steppenwolf flashback in Justice League. We saw an unnamed Lantern fall in battle, confirming their existence in the shared universe. But moviegoers are eager for the Lanterns to have a more significant presence.
If Green Lantern Corps. becomes a reality, there is the potential to introduce a variety of members from the organization of heroes. In addition to John Stewart, DC fans would no doubt be thrilled to see the likes of Hal Jordan, Kyle Rayner, Kilowog, and Jessica Cruz. Only time will tell.
The next installment in the DCEU is Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th.