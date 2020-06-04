DC's Green Lantern Continues To Be Sought-After Role With Another Actor Campaigning For The Part

The DC Extended Universe is an ever growing place, with Warner Bros. producing a slew of exciting movies over the next few years. A number of projects have also been announced, although there's no indication of when they might become a reality. One of these DC blockbusters in development hell is Geoff Johns' Green Lantern Corps., which will bring the titular group of intergalactic heroes into the shared universe. This is a logical place for famous Green Lantern John Stewart to be adapted into live-action for the first time, and plenty of actors have voiced their interest in the role. Now there's one more, as Arrow alum Michael Jai White has expressed interest in becoming John Stewart.