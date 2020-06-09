The 10 Best Elisabeth Moss Movies, Ranked

9. Listen Up, Philip (2014)

In the film that would foster a vibrant and fruitful working relationship with writer/director Alex Ross Perry, 2014's novelistic Listen Up, Philip centers on Jason Schwartzman's prickly title protagonist, an acclaimed-but-difficult young writer waiting for the publication of his second book, but it's ultimately Elisabeth Moss' performance as photographer Ashley, Philip's partner, that helps the movie find its beating heart. She handles Perry's crackling writing with ease and grace, providing a richly-crafted character to bounce off this troublesome lead.

While Ashley isn't without fault, Moss brings a present and sparkling humanity to her role, preventing the movie from ever being too ironic or detached for its own personal well-being. It's clear why he would continue to work with her for two of his later, better movies. While the film itself focuses on a shaky relationship, the working one between Perry and Moss is electrifying.