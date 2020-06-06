Dwayne Johnson Has Two Pieces Of Advice For Getting Back To The Gym As The World Opens Up

Leave a Comment
Fit actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have had their own personal gyms to safely train in during quarantine, while the rest of our exercise routines as of late may have been extra reps from the couch to the refrigerator. As many states continue to relax measures combating the spread of COVID-19 this week, The Rock has some words of wisdom for those who plan to return to their gyms almost three months after closures:
I do have a little bit of advice for you guys. I want to start off with: Have a plan. Make a decision. Have real clarity and be decisive. Then make your move, get out there and go, go train. Take that first step, that first step comes with that first rep. In order to complete that first rep, you gotta get out, you gotta make a decision and you gotta get to the gym.
Now is not the time to wander through the gym, per the Jumanji: The Next Level star. The actor and former WWE star responded to many requests from his fans about going back to the gym by encouraging them to have a workout plan in mind before entering their doors. Dwayne Johnson also followed up this first tip with this:
That’s the first bit of advice. The other critical part to this advice is you wanna be smart. Be smart about when you get back into the gym. That’s why I said have a plan. You know your gym’s layout and also you know your gym. So, if your gym was a shithole before the pandemic, you wanna make sure that you go back cautiously… if your gym was a gym I love to train in, those sweathog gyms, you want to be cautious… We gotta make sure you guys are protected when you get back to the gym.
The Rock knows what he’s talking about! Although he admits he’s had the privilege of his own personal and fancy gym throughout the pandemic, now that more people will have access to public equipment, he's spreading awareness where he can. Concerns over the pandemic spreading at local gyms are certainly valid. Johnson assured fans he's spoken to major gym owners, who are planning on taking safety guidelines very seriously.
Check out Dwayne Johnson’s recent words from his Instagram below:
Looking ahead, gyms are not the only public entities making a comeback. On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Hollywood movie and television productions can get back to work as early as next week (with restrictions in place of course) Productions like The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3, along with Avatar 2 and Mission: Impossible 7 are already gearing up to restart work in different parts of the globe. Movie theater chains may also be able get back up and running in July if the spread of the pandemic continues to slow and not overwhelm hospitals.
In regard to Dwayne Johnson's own self-quarantine work, he's currently training to star in Black Adam ahead of its December 2021 release date and get back to work with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot’s Netflix film Red Notice.
Stay safe and stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on upcoming movies.