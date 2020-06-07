Why It's Unfair To Compare Tracee Ellis Ross' Voice To Diana Ross' In The High Note, According To The Director

It’s absolutely terrifying to be the person debuting Tracee Ellis Ross’ voice to the world. More terrifying for her, though, to be the voice that is being debuted to the world. To be the daughter of Diana Ross, with the inevitable comparisons, though they’re not fair. I feel like, if we’re gonna compare Tracee’s singing to Diana Ross’ singing, then we should compare Diana Ross’ comedic acting to Tracee’s comedic acting, as well. But they are a lovely, supportive family, and her mom is so sweet and proud of her. It’s nerve-wracking. I hadn’t heard her sing when I cast her, but once I heard her sing, I was relieved and overjoyed that I could just simply record her. I was also really struck by the unfairness of life. That Tracee gets to be so beautiful, so kind, so smart, and so talented at acting, and then can also sing, is really just not cool.