Universal Studios Reopened In Time For 30th Anniversary, But Is Everyone Wearing Masks?

Meanwhile, it was a bit of a surprise when Universal Studios Florida announced it would be coming back in June. While I’m not saying the 30th anniversary celebration necessarily prompted the early reopening (in fact the official accounts for the parks aren’t harping on the anniversary number all that much). Still, this added anniversary information certainly makes sense in terms of why the parks would want to get back open and get people in to celebrate the milestone year, even if it is in a more limited capacity. Narratives like the one below are certainly not bad press for a theme park and it would have been sad (albeit understandable) if this milestone had occurred when the parks were still dark.