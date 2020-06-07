The Funny Reason Bill Murray Was ‘Never Invited’ To Michael Jordan’s Basketball Games On The Space Jam Set

Bill Murray has countless acting credits under his belt, ranging from his role as Ghostbuster Peter Venkman to his turn as the titular oceanographer in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. Still, some may have forgotten that he played himself in Space Jam, in which he appeared as a golfing buddy, and later Toon Squad teammate, of Michael Jordan. Thanks to ESPN’s The Last Dance we recently learned that Jordan held games with NBA vets in a private gym while shooting the film. However, Murray never got the chance to get out on the court, and he believes he knows why: