Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Reveals Where She Wants To Take Nebula Following Avengers: Endgame

Despite being out for over a year, the conversation around Avengers: Endgame haven't slowed down much. The Russo Brothers did the impossible with their pair of Avengers movies, servicing countless characters in the process. This includes Karen Gillan's Nebula, who has gone from villain to emotionally vulnerable hero throughout the course of her time in the MCU. And now Gillan has shared her hopes for Nebula post- Endgame.
Nebula and Rocket were the only two Guardians of the Galaxy to survive Thanos' assault and the infamous snap. This bonded the two characters, and also forced Nebula to finally face Thanos and see her father/abuser killed two different times. Fans are eager to see what James Gunn has in store for the group of characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and now Karen Gillan has shared her hopes for Nebula in the upcoming threequel. She said,
I’m sort of thinking about future Nebula in the sense of what she's going to be like now that that source of abuse has gone out of her life, how's she going to build herself back up… I'm interested to maybe try and take her to a place now where she starts to rebuild her life.
Same, though. With Thanos gone forever thanks to Tony Stark's sacrifice, Nebula and Gamora will finally be free of their abusive father. Karen Gillan's character arguably suffered more, as the Mad Titan replaced her genetic material with robotic enhancements every time she fell a battle. But Phase Four will see the entire MCU free of the Mad Titan, which should open some narrative doors for Nebula in particular.
Karen Gillan's comments come from a virtual panel through GalaxyCon. With her past on Doctor Who and Jumanji, Gillan has been in a ton of genre pieces. Nebula is a unique presence in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, as well as the overall MCU. The character has had an emotional arc over the course of her four appearances in-universe, and her story could seemingly go anywhere in the highly anticipated Guardians threequel.
James Gunn planned a specific three-movie arc for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, ending with Vol. 3. The movie's contents are a complete mystery, there are tons of narrative threads to pull from. The most obvious being the location of 2014 Gamora, who was brought back to life thanks to time travel. She departed after Avengers: Endgame's final battle, with the Guardians (and Thor) departing for space in hopes of locating their teammate. Nebula could have a big part in this plot point, given her bond with her sister.
