Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Reveals Where She Wants To Take Nebula Following Avengers: Endgame

Despite being out for over a year, the conversation around Avengers: Endgame haven't slowed down much. The Russo Brothers did the impossible with their pair of Avengers movies, servicing countless characters in the process. This includes Karen Gillan's Nebula, who has gone from villain to emotionally vulnerable hero throughout the course of her time in the MCU. And now Gillan has shared her hopes for Nebula post- Endgame.