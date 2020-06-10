Zendaya: 6 Cool Things To Know About the Spider-Man Actress

Zendaya Brought Her Dancing Skills To TV Commercials

It is no secret that dancing has been a huge influence on Zendaya's career, having began taking hip-hop lessons at 8 years-old before joining the California-based troupe Future Shock Oakland, landing her role on Shake It Up, performing at the White House, and coming in second place on Dancing with the Stars. However, less people know that one of the first professional gigs her moves earned her was a commercial for the department store Sears as a back-up dancer for the star of the ad, fellow Disney Channel veteran Selena Gomez.

If you think that's cool, earlier than that, Zendaya made a living as a Kidz Bop Kid, singing toned down revisions of Katy Perry's "Hot N' Cold," among others.