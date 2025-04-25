Fans Have Questions About Whether Zendaya Will Take Tom Holland’s Last Name, And Historian Tom Holland Amusingly Weighed In

Engagement rumors about Tom Holland and Zendaya have been popping up for years now, and we've heard lots of speculation about marriage talk between the two . Fortunately, speculation turned into reality with Holland and Zendaya starting the year officially engaged. Now that the two are about to tie the knot, fans are wondering if the Dune actress will take her fianceés last name, and historian Tom Holland amusingly gave his opinion.

After Tom Holland and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, we got confirmation that they were dating in July 2021. After over three years together, the two became engaged, with Holland’s father disclosing that his son had planned his proposal thoroughly. But now that the two are about to become husband and wife, fans like @ReddCinema have one big question, and I’m starting to ponder this myself:

So is she gonna be 'Zendaya Holland' or is he going to become 'Tom'

I feel like it would be hard for me to get used to “Zendaya Holland” if that name change were to really happen. I mean, she’s Zendaya! It's like if we had to refer to Adele as “Adele Paul” after she gets married to Rich Paul. It would feel weird, especially since both women are known for going by only their first names.

According to Bustle’s Instagram , Tom Holland decided to humorously give his opinion on the name change debate. However, I’m not talking about MCU star Tom Holland, I'm referring to historian and author Tom Holland, who responded to @ReddCinema’s tweet:

Please let it be ‘Tom.’

I'm starting to wonder if that's the humorous way of the historian author saying he wants to be the only Tom Holland out there. The actor taking one name would certainly be the way to go about it.

The idea of the Cherry actor being “Just Tom” following the celebrity mononym trend would be really amusing! But with Tom being such a common name, I think he’s better off using his full name, don’t you think? Or maybe he’ll take Zendaya's legal last name and be Tom Coleman?

It’s a fun concept to wonder if Zendaya will be adding another name to her mononym brand name or if Tom Holland will lose a last name after all of this. Social media users took to X to give their hilarious opinions on the subject:

It's not called Holland anymore. It's just the Netherlands. So it would Tom and Zendaya Netherlands.- @irdgafnomo

Wait what is Zendaya last name? 😂😂😂@ØØMATRX

It'll be Zendaya and Mr Zendaya- @ShayanAhmed_

She’s gonna be Zendaya Parker😭😭- @YETABOi

mr and mrs coleman-holland- @karrankn

All of these funny name combinations prove that the possibilities of a new married name can be endless. While we typically see women take their husband’s last name, that's not a hard and fast rule, and Hollywood name changes are a totally different story.

A celebrity’s stage name is their brand that represents years of recognition for their accomplishments. Changing their name could confuse fans who’ve known them for a long time. Although sometimes, an A-lister could change their name legally but keep their stage name for professional reasons, like how the real name of Arrested Development's Portia De Rossi is Portia Lee James DeGeneres.

While historian Tom Holland amusingly says the British actor should be just “Tom” and social media users wonder if Zendaya will be “Zendaya Holland,” I guess we won’t know for sure until the two are legally wed. Although I wouldn’t be surprised if the names of the two stayed exactly the same.