Zendaya's Sizzling New Swimsuit Photoshoot Featured A Sweet Connection To Tom Holland

When it comes to Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship , they keep it pretty private . However, every once in a while, we get a small peek or nod to their sweet love story, and the Challengers actress just gave us one by showing off her small “t” tattoo in a swimsuit photoshoot.

To celebrate Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami’s collaboration, Zendaya starred in a beachy campaign. It featured her in a cherry one-piece swimsuit (as you can see in WWD’s post about it), her wearing a gorgeous white dress while leaning against a large cherry and holding a cherry purse, her sitting on a bike wearing white shorts and blue striped top, and, most importantly in this case, an image of her holding a cherry while wearing a small cerry backpack, white bottoms and a matching white bikini stop.

All the looks are cute, but that last one I mentioned (which is the second image in the carousel) is my favorite, because it highlights a cute homage to Tom Holland. That’s because right by the band of the Dune actress's top and below her armpit, you can see the tiny “t” tattoo she has.

The couple got matching tattoos, Zendaya getting a “t” and Holland getting a “z,” in Boston at the Newbury Street location of Boston Tattoo Co., per the San Francisco Chronicle . The owner of the shop, Jason Zube, confirmed that they went in together to get them and were “very nice and cordial with everybody.” He also noted that, like the small tattoos themselves, the couple was “very low-key” while there.

Now, this photoshoot might be one of the first good looks we’ve gotten of the tattoo. However, it’s not the first time we’ve seen it.

Right before the 2025 Golden Globes happened, Zendaya walked the carpet and debuted her engagement ring . However, that wasn’t the only thing people noticed, as a small “t” tattoo was also visible right under her arm, per People . Now, that sweet ink dedicated to her fiancé is on display again, this time in a much clearer way, thanks to this fashion moment.

Overall, because of how private the Spider-Man co-stars are about their relationship, when we do get a nod to their love story, I swoon. From the ring debut and Holland’s dad confirming their engagement , to this image that clearly shows the “t” tattoo, we get little moments here and there.

We might never get to see Zendaya’s wedding dress , and I respect and admire how private they keep their relationship. However, I absolutely adore any time we get the smallest of glimpses into their relationship.

Hopefully, since the couple is working together on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey , its release will lead to a few public appearances from them, or we’ll hear a few cute stories about them getting to work together again. And if I’m really dreaming big, maybe they’ll provide some insight into their matching tattoos.

However, for now, I’m just grateful Zendaya gave us a glimpse at her tiny tattoo that’s for her fiancé in these stunning summery photos for Louis Vuitton.