Star Wars And 5 Other Major Franchises That Drastically Changed Direction During Scripting

When it wasn't a sure thing whether or not Scarlett Johannson would be available for the movie, Joss Whedon went about scripting in a role for Janet Van Dyne's Wasp. Eventually Whedon opted out of including the character, but only because he wasn't sure how well she'd fit into the whole feature. It's hard to say if that wasn't for the best given how The Avengers turned out, and how much differently Ant-Man would look if it still became part of the MCU with Van Dyne an existing Avenger.