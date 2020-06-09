Snyder Cut Fan Art Reveals Terrifying Glimpse At Darkseid In Justice League

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a fascinating life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. One of the shared universe's low points was the theatrical cut of Justice League, which was greatly altered from Zack Snyder's original vision for the movie. But after years of fan campaigns, HBO Max is officially making the Snyder Cut into a reality, with the villainous Darkseid set to appear. And now fan art has imagined what the iconic comic book titan could look like in the Snyder Cut.