Uncut Gems: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Adam Sandler Movie

Originally the movie was [Knicks star] Amar'e [Stoudemire]. We went down a little road - it was 10 years that we spent working on this thing. Then we rewrote it, briefly, to maybe do a Kobe thing. But the game has to center around Northeast games. They'd have to come into the city. And then our agents were like, 'Oh, Kobe wants to act.' And then, after like a week and a half of slaving over the script, they came back and said, 'He wants to direct. Never mind.' I thought, 'I just rewrote the whole movie to try to fit Kobe's persona.' Then it went back to Amar'e briefly, and then we said, 'Let's make it contemporary,' and it was Joel Embiid for a very long time.