Jeffrey McHale Made A Documentary About Showgirls, Finally Gets Why It’s A Cult Classic

That has come up since it came out. I ran out to the theaters, I wanted to make sure I saw it in theaters this [past] Christmas when it came out. I don’t think it could, I think that they’re two very different things. Cats was obviously one of the longest running musicals on Broadway, it has its own kind of history along with it. Even from like the Cats fanbase, you’re gonna have people who don’t like the movie. It is strange, but I think the musical itself is strange, so I think drawing upon another source makes it hard to kind of say it’s the next Showgirls. … It’s like one of those things where only time will tell how audiences are going to kind of respond to it in the long run. I find it hard to think it’s going to have the same kind of excitement, confusion, and questions.