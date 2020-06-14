Josh Gad Reveals The Beauty And The Beast Scene That Tricked Almost Everyone

My favorite experience so far doing harness work and wire work was actually Beauty and the Beast. There’s that scene where Gaston sort of lifts me up in the song and it was so, when we did it, I was laughing at how so absurd it was. Then the first place we went on our international tour was China and everybody in the room like looked at Luke and goes, ‘How did you lift Josh with one hand?’ I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ Then, we kept going to cities and everywhere we went everybody’s like, ‘How did you do that?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, wow, this is incredible.’ It always feels bulky, it always feels awkward when you’re doing it, but then the way that they can sell it just makes it all come to life.