AMC Theaters Set Global Reopening Date And It's Soon

Movie theaters and movie studios have both been hit hard as there has been no place to exhibit the movies that were set to be released in April and May. Movies saw their release dates pushed back which ended up meaning theaters were going to have little to show. Now theaters and studios are in a tenuous situation. As long as there are new movies to show theaters will have something to screen. If theaters remain closed release dates will need to be pushed back further, but if release dates get pushed back there's little reason for theaters to open.