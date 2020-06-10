Black Panther 2 Rumor: Is Beyonce Being Approached By Marvel?

Leave a Comment
After the epic collaboration between big-name musicians Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and SZA for 2018’s Black Panther soundtrack, how can the upcoming sequel top that? Bring in Beyoncé. Queen Bey would have no problem making herself right at home with the empowering sound of Wakanda, and a new rumor has the “Crazy In Love” singer atop Black Panther 2 and two other Disney projects.
One source has told The Sun that Beyoncé is currently in talks with Marvel to lend her heavenly vocals to Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 2 as part of a $90 million deal with the House of Mouse. The partnership would also attach the 38-year-old singer to a couple of Disney+ projects in the vein of Meghan Markle’s voice work in the 2020 nature documentary Elephant.
The report has not been confirmed by Disney or Beyoncé, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it would not be a stretch if the music icon attached herself to more work with the movie studio. Beyoncé is just coming off the release of her 14-track album “The Gift” to accompany Disney’s live-action The Lion King. Her song “Spirit” was featured in the summer blockbuster and nominated for a Golden Globe.
Beyoncé also lent her voice to Nala in the CGI epic, which became one of Disney’s most monumental hits with its $1.65 billion worldwide box office haul. During The Lion King’s 2019 press tour, Beyoncé’s involvement in the remake centered conversation with the star-studded cast. Sadly, “Spirit” didn’t make its way to the Academy Awards last year – maybe the studio’s recycled storyline hurt the singer’s chances at Oscar glory?
It should be noted that Variety’s Matt Donnelly refuted the Beyoncé Black Panther 2 rumor today with the following tweet:
It could also be too early for an artist to board the Black Panther 2 soundtrack. The Phase Five Marvel film is two years away, with six other MCU films ahead in line. Last we heard, Ryan Coogler was in the early stages of putting together the script. No casting announcements have been made for the production besides Chadwick Boseman’s return as T’Challa.
Beyoncé has been attached to a lofty rumor before – back in January, fans read too much into the singer’s Instagram, thinking she’d be singing the No Time To Die theme song. 18-year-old Billie Eilish has that honor, following a whirlwind year into Grammy-award records and Billboard charts.
Black Panther 2 is currently set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. The highly-anticipated sequel will come after November’s Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, the untitled Spider-Man 3, Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates on the return of the MCU.