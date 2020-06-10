Black Panther 2 Rumor: Is Beyonce Being Approached By Marvel?

The report has not been confirmed by Disney or Beyoncé, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it would not be a stretch if the music icon attached herself to more work with the movie studio. Beyoncé is just coming off the release of her 14-track album “The Gift” to accompany Disney’s live-action The Lion King. Her song “Spirit” was featured in the summer blockbuster and nominated for a Golden Globe.