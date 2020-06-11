Top Gun: Maverick Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Explains How Filming Has Changed Since The Original

It just goes to show that Top Gun: Maverick isn’t holding back on delivering quite the spectacle to audiences. The sequel first entered development approximately a decade ago, and by 2017, it started making significant progress getting off the ground… so to speak. Whether Maverick will end up being better than its predecessor or not will depend on the viewer, but with so much time having passed since Top Gun, it’ll be interesting to see just how much on the technical side of things will be flashier and just altogether better.