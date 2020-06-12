5 Super Weird Godzilla Vs. Movies That Almost Got Made

The plot is fairly straightforward. A wolf becomes loose in Japan and comes in contact with radiation, which in the Godzilla world means it’s about to become a giant irradiated monster bent on total destruction—and that’s exactly what happened. Godzilla gets word of this and they have an epic fight only a giant wolf and a giant lizard can have. In the past, rumors spread that Godzilla vs. The Wolfman would finally get released on DVD or some other platform, but it hasn’t happened yet. To date, if you want to get a glimpse of this super weird Godzilla project, you can find pictures and video clips online. Maybe after Ryan Gosling plays his version of Wolfman, he can up the ante, get irradiated and fight Godzilla? I’d pay to see that.