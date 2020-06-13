Cloverfield: 6 Questions We Still Have About The Sci-Fi Franchise

This decision has led to the next important question in the Cloverfield universe: will the series remain an anthology? All signs seem to point to a light “no,” thanks to the aforementioned plans for a direct sequel to the 2008 original. That might not always be the case, though. The beauty of an anthology is that you can always pick up in whatever point in time or story you want to pick up. While that particular approach might not be in play at the moment, it can always be reopened at a moment’s notice.