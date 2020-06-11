The Suicide Squad’s Pete Davidson Teases His Mysterious Role In James Gunn’s DC Movie

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a fascinating life in theaters, full of twists and turns. While the last few releases have been critical successes, there were some missteps along the way. Chief among them is David Ayer's 2017 blockbuster Suicide Squad, with the filmmaker citing studio interference for meddling with his vision. The property is a getting a soft reboot with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which features a stellar cast of actors in mysterious roles. One of the many actors whose character hasn't been revealed is SNL alum Pete Davidson, although he recently teased a small tidbit about his DC debut.
James Gunn will be shifting from the MCU to the DCEU with The Suicide Squad, a prospect that moviegoers are very excited about. The blockbuster features a few returning faces from the original movie, as well as a large ensemble cast of newcomers. Pete Davidson is becoming a movie star in his own right in Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island, and was recently asked about how that experience differed from his DC gig. In his words,
I was in a big, uncomfortable costume. I think that would be a big difference. I got to hold Glocks and stuff like that.
How delightfully cryptic. While not giving away any concrete details about his role in The Suicide Squad, Pete Davidson might have given a very vague clue about his role in James Gunn's blockbuster. Because whichever DC character he's portraying apparently has a sizable costume and is packing heat.
Pete Davidson's comments to Yahoo! are sure to inspire countless new fan theories regarding who the 26 year-old comedian might be playing in The Suicide Squad. James Gunn is a huge comic book fan, who picked the villain-centric property when approached to direct a DC blockbuster. He also did a ton of research ahead of helming the highly anticipated blockbuster, so there's no telling which characters will be brought to the big screen when The Suicide Squad finally arrives in theaters.
The contents of The Suicide Squad are being kept under wraps for the time being, and Pete Davidson succeeded in giving an intriguing answer without actually revealing anything about the movie. James Gunn is bringing back some of the first movie's leading characters, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), allowing a connection to David Ayer's previous film. But there's also a huge group of newcomers joining, many of which likely won't survive The Suicide Squad's runtime.
Alongside Pete Davidson will be other well known actors like John Cena, Idris Elba, Storm Reid, Sean Gunn, Taika Waititi, Nathan Filion. All of these actor's characters are a mystery at the point of writing, but highlights what an ensemble movie The Suicide Squad is being set up to be. And while it's predecessor only killed off a few small characters, James Gunn has been teasing a serious body count for his DC debut.
The Suicide Squad was able to complete principal photography before films sets around the world were shut down, so it should hopefully be able to arrive in theaters on time. And as such, James Gunn and company will finally be able to reveal more about the mysterious movie, especially who the A-list cast is playing.
The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.