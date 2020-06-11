The Suicide Squad’s Pete Davidson Teases His Mysterious Role In James Gunn’s DC Movie

The DC Extended Universe has had a fascinating life in theaters, full of twists and turns. While the last few releases have been critical successes, there were some missteps along the way. Chief among them is David Ayer's 2017 blockbuster Suicide Squad, with the filmmaker citing studio interference for meddling with his vision. The property is a getting a soft reboot with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which features a stellar cast of actors in mysterious roles. One of the many actors whose character hasn't been revealed is SNL alum Pete Davidson, although he recently teased a small tidbit about his DC debut.