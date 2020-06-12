Angelina Jolie's Next Movie Heading Straight To Disney+

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Disney+ continues taking steps into the world of streaming exclusives, with two very important landmarks taking place. Not only is today’s release of Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Artemis Fowl part of that newly forming strategy, but Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie’s next Disney picture has now become a streaming debut! Prepare to meet The One and Only Ivan, exclusively on Disney+, this August.