Recommended reading

New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (June 23 -29)

News
By published

Looney Tunes, Ironheart, and the return of The Bear are among the streaming highlights this week.

Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and Petunia Pig look into a crater with concern, while dressed in spacesuits, in The Day The Earth Blew Up.
(Image credit: Ketchup Entertainment / Warner Bros. Animation)

Summer is officially here, and the weather outside isn’t the only thing heating up. There’s so much new and interesting content hitting the various streaming platforms this week, I had trouble deciding what to include on this list. How often are you going to get a week that gives you new Marvel, new Looney Tunes, and two of the most popular recent series coming back, all in the same week?

Here's a look at what's not to miss on your favorite streaming platform over the next seven days.

Screenshot of Ironheart inside iron armor

(Image credit: Marvel)

Ironheart - June 24 (Disney+)

The character of Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. You may want to use your Disney+ subscription to rewatch that one before jumping into Ironheart. The new series will follow from the events of the Black Panther sequel as Williams falls in with the wrong crowd, looking to use her for more nefarious purposes.

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has a conversation on The Bear

(Image credit: FX)

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4 - June 25 Hulu

To call The Bear one of the most popular series streaming tonight might honestly be an understatement. While many consider one of the most stressful things to watch with a Hulu subscription, a lot of people love and no matter the stress level, you can bet people will be binging the new season when it drops this week.

Gi-hun getting arrested in Squid Game Season 2.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Squid Game (Season 3) June 27 Netflix

In an era in television where it’s not uncommon to wait two years or more between seasons of television, Squid Game fans are eating right now. It’s only been six months since your Netflix subscription gave you Season 2, and Season 3 is now arriving. This will conclude the Squid Game story, so fans will certainly be excited to see where it all ends.

Daffy Duck and Porky Pig happily sit in the middle of a messy kitchen in The Day The Earth Blew Up.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation)

The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie - June 27 Max

It’s been decades since we got a Looney Tunes film on the big screen, and considering the struggles the Looney Tunes have had of late, it’s shocking we got one at all. While The Day The Earth Blew Up wasn’t a massive box office smash, critics loved it, so if you have a Max subscription, it’s probably worth checking out.

Jayne Mansfield in The Girl Can't Help It

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

My Mom Jayne - June 27 Max

Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay was three years old when her mother, actress Jayne Mansfield, died in a car accident. The documentary film My Mom Jayne, which debuted during the Cannes Film Festival, follows the actress as she attempts to learn more about the mother that she never knew.

Next week will see June come to an end. As July gets underway, get ready for the massive monthly shift of content that happens and countless titles disappear from your favorite streaming service, only to be replaced by others. We’ll be here to help you navigate things and figure out what to watch.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.