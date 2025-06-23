New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (June 23 -29)
Looney Tunes, Ironheart, and the return of The Bear are among the streaming highlights this week.
Summer is officially here, and the weather outside isn’t the only thing heating up. There’s so much new and interesting content hitting the various streaming platforms this week, I had trouble deciding what to include on this list. How often are you going to get a week that gives you new Marvel, new Looney Tunes, and two of the most popular recent series coming back, all in the same week?
Here's a look at what's not to miss on your favorite streaming platform over the next seven days.
Ironheart - June 24 (Disney+)
The character of Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. You may want to use your Disney+ subscription to rewatch that one before jumping into Ironheart. The new series will follow from the events of the Black Panther sequel as Williams falls in with the wrong crowd, looking to use her for more nefarious purposes.
FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4 - June 25 Hulu
To call The Bear one of the most popular series streaming tonight might honestly be an understatement. While many consider one of the most stressful things to watch with a Hulu subscription, a lot of people love and no matter the stress level, you can bet people will be binging the new season when it drops this week.
Squid Game (Season 3) June 27 Netflix
In an era in television where it’s not uncommon to wait two years or more between seasons of television, Squid Game fans are eating right now. It’s only been six months since your Netflix subscription gave you Season 2, and Season 3 is now arriving. This will conclude the Squid Game story, so fans will certainly be excited to see where it all ends.
The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie - June 27 Max
It’s been decades since we got a Looney Tunes film on the big screen, and considering the struggles the Looney Tunes have had of late, it’s shocking we got one at all. While The Day The Earth Blew Up wasn’t a massive box office smash, critics loved it, so if you have a Max subscription, it’s probably worth checking out.
My Mom Jayne - June 27 Max
Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay was three years old when her mother, actress Jayne Mansfield, died in a car accident. The documentary film My Mom Jayne, which debuted during the Cannes Film Festival, follows the actress as she attempts to learn more about the mother that she never knew.
Next week will see June come to an end. As July gets underway, get ready for the massive monthly shift of content that happens and countless titles disappear from your favorite streaming service, only to be replaced by others. We’ll be here to help you navigate things and figure out what to watch.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
