Prominent Marvel And DC Writer Denny O’Neil Is Dead At 81

This paved the way for Denny O’Neil to take the reins on Batman in the 1970s. His iconic run with the Caped Crusader in this period saw Batman’s stories becoming less campy (as was so common during the Silver Age of Comics) and more serious, which reflected Batman’s darker roots. He also co-created characters like Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul and Leslie Tompkins, as well as revitalized iconic villains like The Joker and Two-Face. The al Ghuls are especially notable, as they would go on to be featured in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and the Arrowverse, as well as Ra’s appearing in Gotham.