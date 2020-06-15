Star Wars: Squadrons First Trailer Reveals Awesome X-Wing Vs Tie Fighter Combat

Star Wars games have been a somewhat difficult nut to crack as the franchise has continued to expand under Disney. The Star Wars: Battlefront games, especially the sequel, have drawn specific criticism for its "loot box" mechanics which are designed to get players to spend more money on the game after purchase. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a single player game set following the prequel trilogy, was met much more warmly by both critics and fans. With a strong multiplayer focus, it feels like Squadrons is looking to be more like the next Battlefront than the next Fallen Order, but we'll have to wait and see.