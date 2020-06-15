Thor Director Kenneth Branagh Reacts To The Character’s Continued Arc In The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past decade of filmmaking, The Marvel Cinematic has proven itself as a behemoth force in the film world. Three phases of movies have introduced countless heroes and settings, although there was a time when the studio's success wasn't guaranteed. Phase One was in many ways experimental, including Kenneth Branagh's Thor. The franchise and Chris Hemsworth's title character have both transformed throughout the MCU's run, and now Branagh has spoken about that journey.