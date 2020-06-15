Thor Director Kenneth Branagh Reacts To The Character’s Continued Arc In The MCU

Leave a Comment
Over the past decade of filmmaking, The Marvel Cinematic has proven itself as a behemoth force in the film world. Three phases of movies have introduced countless heroes and settings, although there was a time when the studio's success wasn't guaranteed. Phase One was in many ways experimental, including Kenneth Branagh's Thor. The franchise and Chris Hemsworth's title character have both transformed throughout the MCU's run, and now Branagh has spoken about that journey.
Kenneth Branagh has seen success as both an director and actor throughout his career, with Thor marking one of his biggest budget blockbusters. Branagh recently appeared on CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast to speak about his new Disney+ movie Artemis Fowl, where the conversation eventually turned to his brief tenure in the MCU. He spoke about the character's ongoing path in the shared universe, saying:
Anybody who went back to the comics as I did when I approached it (most people would) would see that across all the story arcs, they are so varied. They are so extraordinary including what we may see with Thor 4 with Ms. Portman and her possibly embodiment of said superhero in female form as per some recent story arcs. So the materials’ variety was already in the DNA. But it needed people who could come and seize that opportunity. It wasn’t just filmmakers but also audiences. Audiences needed to be ready to go on those wild rides. So they did.
What a gem. Kenneth Branagh seems to understand how endless comic book stories can be, allowing for characters he introduced back in Thor to change in the years since the movie hit theaters in 2011. Especially Chris Hemsworth's title character and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. It seems Branagh is just as excited as the rest of us for Thor: Love and Thunder to be released.
Kenneth Branagh's comments come from his recent appearance on ReelBlend to promote Artemis Fowl. But host Sean O'Connell couldn't resist turning the conversation to Thor, especially considering how major Chris Hemsworth's character has become within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. Branagh did a ton of world building in the movie, introducing Asgard, Loki, Odin, and Jane Foster throughout the movie's 114-minute runtime. And all of those elements grew and changed throughout the Thor trilogy.
In his comments on ReelBlend, Kenneth Branagh specifically mentioned Natalie Portman becoming Mighty Thor in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming blockbuster will mark the first time a hero has been given a fourth solo flick, and will see Portman's character Jane Portman return to the shared universe for the first time since Thor: The Dark World. Fans can't wait to see Mighty Thor in live-action for the first time, and it's ultimately a plot built out of the seeds planted by Branagh in Thor.
