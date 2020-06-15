Universal Studios' Orlando's New Jason Bourne Stunt Show Includes A Character Who Died In The Last Movie

Frequently, we see theme park attractions try to engage the audience by trying to make the ride or show part of the same universe as the films they're based on. According to Universal, that's not the case with the Bourne Stuntacular. This show isn't a prequel to Jason Bourne, but rather one that takes place outside of the films, so Nicky Parsons gets to be alive again. If you were one of the people that was sad to see Julia Stiles character die in the last movie, then it will be nice to see her get a chance to return.