Artemis Fowl And 5 Other Movies That Radically Changed The Books On Which They Were Based

The two tales talk about a world overrun by vampires, who seem more similar to zombies, but differ in a few key areas. Beyond the difference of I Am Legend taking place in more modern times, the virus is created through an attempted cure for cancer rather than a bacterial infection. In the book, Neville is eventually captured by an evolved form of the vampire people, and realizes in an ironic twist he has become a legend to them as one of the last remnants of humanity. Basically, the vampires win, as opposed to the movie having Neville sacrifice himself in order to give humanity a good shot at curing the sickness and surviving.