Why The End Of The Hunger Games Involved 'Mixed Feelings' For Josh Hutcherson

He’s not the only major franchise actor to go on to take smaller and more unique projects. That was Robert Pattinson’s modus operandi for a long time following the Twilight movies, at least until he signed on for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Jamie Dornan’s also taken some roles off the beaten path since Fifty Shades of Grey. (Though he did try to be part of another potential franchise with Robin Hood, which didn’t do so well at the box office.)