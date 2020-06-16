Pete Davidson Reveals Adam Sandler Is One Of The Most Genuine Guys In Hollywood

Leave a Comment
In his short (but eventful) career, Pete Davidson has gotten to meet a vast array of stars. While a lot of this is due to his work on Saturday Night Live, he’s also worked on movies with people like Jon Turturro and Marisa Tomei. The young actor has also crossed paths with fellow comedian and SNL alum Adam Sandler, and Davidson has nothing but good things to say about him.
Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler recently teamed up to perform a song about social distancing during one of Saturday Night Live's “at home” episodes. Davidson recalled Sandler being very kind when he reached out to the veteran entertainer about doing a song and, from there, the two become solid collaborators:
I’m pretty tight with the Sandman, which is the coolest thing I ever get to say. He’s just such a cool, nice guy. I can’t explain how wonderful of a person he is. I just reached out and texted him and was like, ‘Hey, is there any shot you would ever want to do a song together?’ And he was like, ‘Hell yeah, buddy’ and it was awesome. We just sent each other notes back and forth and he came up with that great verse. It just fell together. I was really thrilled.
During his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Pete Davidson couldn’t help but gush about Adam Sandler and went on to summarize why he’s a great person to work with:
He’s definitely the best. Just like caring and sweet and not full of crap. Which is very rare to find.
Adam Sandler may be known for his over-the-top roles on screen but, behind the camera, he seems to be a very different person. Sandler is known for working with the same actors (like David Spade, Kevin James and Rob Schneider) and crew members under his production company, Happy Madison. As a result, they’ve all formed a sort of family, which apparently becomes clear the moment someone walks onto a set. Lauren Lapkus, who recently starred in Happy Madison’s The Wrong Missy, got this very vibe when she walked onto the set.
Some may not believe it, but Sandler has proven to have a sentimental side as well. This was definitely evident when the actor paid tribute to his late Grown Ups co-star, Cameron Boyce, on what would have been his 21st birthday.
Based on all of this, Pete Davidson’s sentiments about Adam Sandler make a lot of sense. One can imagine that the two become particularly close due to their shared experiences as comedic actors and Saturday Night Live cast members. They have yet to join forces for a feature film but seem like a perfect match. Only time will tell what these two can cook up together in the near future.