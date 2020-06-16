Blumhouse’s Dracula Director Karyn Kusama Reveals What's Going To Be Different About The New Movie

It’s a fairly faithful adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel. That’s what I will say. It is using the idea of, I think something that gets overlooked with the adaptations of Dracula in the past is the idea of multiple voices and in fact, the book is filled with different points of view. The one point of view we don’t get access to and most adaptations give access to is Dracula himself. So, I would just say in some respect this is gonna be an adaptation called Dracula but it's perhaps not the same kind of romantic hero that we’ve seen in past adaptations of Dracula.