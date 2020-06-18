Lin-Manuel Miranda's Secret Post-Moana Disney Project May Have Been Revealed

Lin-Manuel Miranda has become joined at the hip to Disney in the last few years. After working on the music for Moana, he co-starred in Mary Poppins Returns. In addition to working on the music for Encanto, he's also handling musical duties for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Finally, his Broadway hit Hamilton will be debuting on Disney+ next month. The partnership has been nothing but gold so far, and Encanto sounds like it could be a beautiful film. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to get a look at it, and maybe get a taste of how that music sounds as well.