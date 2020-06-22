All Of The Star Trek Movies Available On Streaming

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

In the first of over a dozen Star Trek movies, 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture doesn't mirror any of the installments that would follow. It's slow, meditative pacing harkens more towards Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey than any of the more action-packed Star Trek sequels we would see in its wake. Suffice to say, you either like it or you don't. Personally, I find it to be a bit of a snooze, but I can see the appeal. There's no denying that the filmmakers behind this first cinematic journey took full advantage of their cinematic potential, filling the frame with long, lingering shots of the Enterprise floating throughout the recesses of space. Be warned, though: it's definitely a slow-burn. And oddly hyper-sexual too.

Stream it on Hulu. Available on Amazon Prime until June 30th. Available on IMDb TV on July 1st.